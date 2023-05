We Are China

Shanghai skyscrapers soar above a sea of clouds at dawn

(People's Daily App) 14:14, May 22, 2023

Shanghai at dawn, on Saturday covered in a sea of clouds — a sublime alliance of man-made marvels and nature's majesty.

(Compiled by Xu Zheqi; video from Weibo)

