China Brand Day events kick off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:00, May 11, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China Brand Day events kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday as the country seeks to promote the development of its brand building.

The events, which will run until May 14, comprise an international forum and an exposition on China's brand development.

The forum consists of one major forum and 12 parallel sessions focusing on areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services and topics including consumption expansion, regional development, rural vitalization and social responsibility.

The exposition is being held both online and offline. The offline segment covers an area of nearly 60,000 square meters.

This year's events also comprise a special exhibition zone, showing China's achievements empowered by brand building in terms of modern agriculture, quality services, digital economy, among others.

The events are jointly held by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and several other government organs.

Established in 2017, the China Brand Day is marked on May 10 every year, which aims to arouse the society's awareness on brand development and create a sound atmosphere for brand building.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)