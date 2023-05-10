Home>>
Xinhua Road community through the eyes of expats
(People's Daily App) 16:03, May 10, 2023
More than 110 photographs taken by expats from over 20 countries and regions are on display in Changning district, Shanghai, featuring images of the Xinhua Road community. The expat photographers share the stories behind their photos.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
