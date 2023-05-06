Home>>
Meow street, Shanghai
(People's Daily App) 14:53, May 06, 2023
Bund Cat Street features cat murals on the walls of old buildings in Shanghai and is a hot spot for selfies.
The images painted on Fangbang Zhonglu were selected by internet solicitation among Shanghai residents.
After online submissions, the artists painted the cats wall by wall.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
