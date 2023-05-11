Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:25, May 11, 2023

Visitors shake hands with a staff member who wears brain-controlled prosthetic arm at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member displays how to write in calligraphy with brain-controlled prosthetic arm at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors learn about rehabilitation products at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors interact with a four-legged robot at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors enjoy a dance performance at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows a model of China's space station and a series of models of China's Long March rocket family at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a "brand tree" composed of flexible OLED screens at the Exposition on China Brand 2023 in east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2023. The Exposition on China Brand 2023 kicked off Wednesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Around 1,000 Chinese enterprises participated in the exposition, showcasing the new look of current Chinese brands to the world.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)