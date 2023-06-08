Home>>
China launches reinsurance int'l board in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 14:05, June 08, 2023
SHANGHAI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday officially launched an international board for reinsurance trading in Shanghai and rolled out implementation rules for building the city into a global reinsurance center, according to the country's financial regulator and Shanghai municipal government.
