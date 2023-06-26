Languages

Activity held in Shanghai to foster stray cat adoption

(People's Daily App) 14:58, June 26, 2023

An orange van parked at Baoshan Riverside Park in Shanghai during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday created a pathway for the adoption of stray cats.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

