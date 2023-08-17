Home>>
The Embankment Building: A confluence of aesthetics and history
(People's Daily App) 15:28, August 17, 2023
The Embankment Building, or Hebin Dalou, stands on the northern bank of Suzhou Creek at its confluence with the Huangpu River in Shanghai. It's where old meets new, and China meets the world.
