Thursday, August 24, 2023

Tech officials, students marvel at Shanghai's digital development

(People's Daily App) 15:25, August 24, 2023

From 5G to electric vehicles, technology officials, experts and students from countries including Uzbekistan, Ghana and Azerbaijan marvel at China's digital infrastructure development and construction of smart cities.

