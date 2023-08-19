25th Pet Fair Asia held in E China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 15:52, August 19, 2023

A capybara is pictured during the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo with a leopard cat during the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

A visitor walks his dog at the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 18, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

People interact with a sugar glider during the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A CT scanner specially designed for animal is pictured at the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People visit the pet clothing stall during the 25th Pet Fair Asia in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows the exterior exhibition area of the 25th Pet Fair Asia is pictured in east China's Shanghai. The five-day pet fair opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) Wednesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

