Annual Shanghai-Taipei City Forum opens in Shanghai

August 31, 2023

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng (L) shakes hands with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on Wednesday opened in Shanghai, with memorandums of exchange and cooperation signed in the fields of the exhibition industry, low-carbon initiatives and badminton.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said that the theme of this year's forum, "new trends, new development," expresses the common expectations of Shanghai and Taipei for the continued promotion of the economic and social integration of the two cities.

"We will provide more effective assistance to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises, especially young people from Taiwan, for their development in Shanghai. We welcome more Taiwan compatriots to visit the mainland and Shanghai," he said.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an said the forum not only plays a role in urban governance, but also carries significant importance for cross-Strait relations.

He noted that the forum, which is an opportunity for pragmatic, rational and sincere dialogue, should be cherished, and said it is a platform for resolving differences and eliminating opposition, thus unleashing boundless possibilities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Three separate sub-forums on the digital economy, low-carbon development and smart medical care were held after the main forum.

The two cities have taken turns hosting the event since 2010, with a total of 45 memorandums of exchange and cooperation signed to date.

Memorandums of exchange and cooperation are signed in the fields of the exhibition industry, low-carbon initiatives and badminton between Shanghai and Taipei during the 2023 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

