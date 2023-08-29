Pujiang Innovation Forum to be held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:25, August 29, 2023

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows the night scenery of the Bund in east China's Shanghai. (Photo by Shen Ran/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Pujiang Innovation Forum will be held in Shanghai from Sept. 9 to 11, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced at a press conference in Beijing Monday.

The forum, which carries the theme "Open Innovation Ecosystem: Innovation for Global Connectivity," will focus on international cooperation in science and technology, and issue updates on the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), the Human Phenome Project and global cooperation on jetliners.

Nine special forums and two themed seminars will be held along with the opening ceremony and plenary session. Over 200 attendees from about 30 countries and regions have been invited to speak at the forum.

Brain science, frontier physics, life sciences, low-carbon tech, nanotechnology and robotics will be discussed, and a report on a global innovation hubs index is expected to be published.

Initiated in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the municipal government of Shanghai. The guest country of honor this year is Brazil.

