National political advisors discuss improvement of sci-tech innovation system

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors on Wednesday shared their views on improving the sci-tech innovation system and accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy at a meeting in Beijing.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the plenary meeting of the third session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Thirteen members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee delivered remarks on topics including basic research, enterprise innovation, biomedicine development, industrial software, artificial intelligence and science popularization.

Among them, Wang Zhigang and Huang Wei said to strengthen basic research, it is necessary to solve key technological problems from the root, and consolidate the foundation for sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Huang Runqiu said it is important to strengthen scientific and technological support with a problem-oriented and application-oriented approach for ecological environment building to promote the Beautiful China Initiative.

The meeting was presided over by Su Hui, vice chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee.

