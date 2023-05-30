Encouraging sci-tech workers and fostering innovation

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to sci-tech innovation, fostering an environment that encourages scientists, researchers and technologists to conquer new frontiers in the realm of science and technology.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has consistently demonstrated genuine concern and extended strong support to the sci-tech talents, illustrating the country's firm confidence and determination to drive high-quality development through innovation.

EXPECTATIONS FROM MAJOR SCI-TECH TASKS

China is promoting self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, seizing every minute to make breakthroughs in solving "bottleneck" problems, and striving to have the core technologies in key areas and the equipment manufacturing industry in its own hands.

On June 23, 2021, Xi spoke via video call with three crew members of China's Shenzhou-12 mission, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe.

"The construction of the space station is a milestone in China's space industry, which will make pioneering contributions to the peaceful use of space by humanity," Xi said.

So far, the space station has wrapped up the last stage of its construction and kicked off the first stage of its application and development.

On Feb. 22, 2021, Xi met representatives of space scientists and engineers who participated in the research and development of the Chang'e-5 lunar mission at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"It is a vital milestone in the development of China's space endeavor," he said.

Xi summed up the lunar exploration spirit as pursuing dreams, daring to explore, cooperating in tackling difficulties and win-win cooperation.

After China formally established its lunar exploration "Project Chang'e" in 2004, within 20 years, the country successfully concluded its three-step lunar exploration program of orbiting, landing and bringing back samples.

On April 24, 1970, China successfully launched its first manmade satellite Dongfanghong-1, marking the beginning of the country's exploration of the universe and its peaceful use of outer space.

In 2020, Xi wrote to the scientists involved in the historic mission. In his letter, Xi said he was very excited to get the news that the Dongfanghong-1 satellite was successfully launched 50 years ago when he was in Liangjiahe, a village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The extraordinary achievements created by the scientists and space engineers through hard work made the people of all ethnic groups very proud and demonstrated the self-improvement spirit of the Chinese nation, he said.

PROMOTING BASIC RESEARCH

In addition to targeting global sci-tech frontiers, basic research is an urgent requirement for achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

Hu Zhenghuan is an 89-year-old professor at the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB). His lifelong pursuit has been to transform the rolling technology of shaft parts into productivity.

Hu has led his team in promoting more than 300 rolling production lines across 27 provinces and developing more than 500 types of parts into production. To date, more than 6 million tonnes of the parts have been produced.

Hu and other senior professors at the USTB received a reply letter from Xi on April 21, 2022.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation needs urgently a great number of talented people with moral integrity and professional competence, Xi emphasized in the letter.

He expressed hopes that the professors carry forward the spirit of rigorous research and dedicated teaching, make the best of the school's unique features, strive for excellence, and nurture more high-caliber talent with high ideals, professional competence and strong will to serve the country who remain true to the Party.

While chairing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee this February, Xi called for long-term and steady support for a batch of innovation bases, competitive teams and key directions for basic research.

Xi urged support for various basic research talent programs to be strengthened, adding that strategic scientists should be trained and used, young sci-tech talent should be supported to play a key role, and leading sci-tech and innovative talent teams should be continuously expanded.

ENTERPRISES AS MAIN BODY OF INNOVATION

As the main body of innovation, enterprises are expected to play a leading role in technological innovation and become a new force in integrating innovation factors and transforming sci-tech achievements.

During his inspections across the country over the years, Xi has had many conversations with frontline workers and technicians in the manufacturing sector. On April 12, Xi visited the headquarters of GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province.

During the visit, Xi gained insight into the enterprise's progress in achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and the company's efforts in developing higher-end, smarter and greener manufacturing.

"We ought to develop the economy in a sustainable manner, without drastic fluctuations," said Xi. "In this regard, science and technology, education and talent are of great importance."

During the inspection trip to Guangdong Province, Xi emphasized strengthening support for small and medium-sized enterprises in innovation, and cultivating more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness.

It is very important to strengthen the principal role of enterprises in innovation, promote deeper integration of the innovation, industry, capital and talent chains, constantly promote the industrial application of scientific and technological achievements, and build an industrial science and technology innovation center with global influence, he said.

In August 2022, while inspecting Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, Xi set aside time to talk with technicians who were testing equipment in a factory workshop. During the conversation, Xi asked about their college majors and professional abilities and upon discovering that the company boasted a workforce comprising over 4,000 such R&D professionals, he was delighted.

By the end of 2021, the number of high-tech enterprises in China stood at 330,000.

