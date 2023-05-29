English edition of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers" launched in Kuala Lumpur

This photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the launch ceremony for the English edition of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers" during an event of China as the guest of honor on the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony for the English edition of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers" was held here on Saturday, during an event of China as the guest of honor on the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair.

The book presents the fundamental spirit, content and requirement of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in a comprehensive and accessible manner through a question and answer format. It features rich content, innovative presentation, clear illustrations and easy-to-understand language.

The English edition was published through collaboration between People's Publishing House and Xuexi Press of China and India's GBD Books, targeting English-speaking countries worldwide. It helps the international community comprehensively understand the main ideas of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and deepen the understanding on the wisdom and responsibility of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committed to promoting the building of a better world.

Officials from the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, figures from Malaysia's political, academic, press and publishing circles, and representatives from think tanks attended the launch ceremony.

