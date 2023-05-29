Xi's speech at China-Central Asia Summit published

Xinhua) 16:55, May 29, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Central Asia Summit has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Working Together for a China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future Featuring Mutual Assistance, Common Development, Universal Security, and Everlasting Friendship," in the northwestern city of Xi'an on May 19.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

