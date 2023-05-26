Home>>
Quotes from Xi: Nothing is worth more than good word of mouth
(People's Daily App) 15:22, May 26, 2023
"Trophies or prizes, nothing is worth more than good word of mouth," President Xi Jinping said during an inspection tour eight years ago to a community in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province. It's the people who have the say if the officials are doing a good job or not, he noted.
