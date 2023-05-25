Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to teachers and students from Macau University of Science and Technology

Xinhua) 09:25, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to teachers and students from the Macau University of Science and Technology.

Teachers and students from the Macau University of Science and Technology,

I've received your letter. From between the lines of what you said in your letter, I could feel your enthusiasm and sense of responsibility to devote to the country's development of science and technology and building the country's strength in aerospace. I was very delighted to hear about the successful launch of the "Macao Science 1" space exploration satellites in which you have put your efforts, and I would like to extend warm congratulations!

In recent years, the deepening scientific and technological cooperation between Macao and the mainland in areas such as aerospace has achieved commendable results. Efforts to make China a global leader in science and technology and to advance Chinese modernization have opened up broader prospects for universities in Macao as well as local scientific and technological personnel. I hope you will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of loving both the motherland and Macao, integrate your own development into the overall development of the country, actively take part in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and help with Macao's efforts to appropriately diversify its economy so as to make new contributions to the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

Xi Jinping

May 23, 2023

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)