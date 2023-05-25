Xi congratulates and encourages teachers and students of Macau University of Science and Technology

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on May 23 sent a letter to representatives of the faculty and students of the Macau University of Science and Technology who took part in the research and development of the "Macao Science 1" space exploration satellites, extending congratulations and encouragement.

In his reply letter, Xi said: "From between the lines of what you said in your letter, I could feel your enthusiasm and sense of responsibility to devote to the country's development of science and technology and building the country's strength in aerospace. I was very delighted to hear about the successful launch of the 'Macao Science 1' space exploration satellites in which you have put your efforts, and I would like to extend warm congratulations!"

Xi noted that the deepening scientific and technological cooperation between Macao and the mainland in areas such as aerospace in recent years has achieved commendable results. Efforts to make China a global leader in science and technology and to advance Chinese modernization have opened up broader prospects for universities in Macao as well as local scientific and technological personnel. Xi expressed the hope that faculty and students of the university would continue to carry forward the fine tradition of loving both the motherland and Macao, integrate their own development into the overall development of the country, actively take part in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and help with Macao's efforts to appropriately diversify its economy so as to make new contributions to the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

"Macao Science 1" satellites are the first space exploration satellites jointly developed by the mainland and Macao. They are mainly used for the detection and research of the Earth's magnetic field, and were successfully launched on May 21 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Eighteen representatives of the faculty and students who took part in the research and development of the project wrote to President Xi to report the successful launch of the satellites and their feelings about participating in the development of the satellites, expressing their will and determination to actively participate in the scientific research of the motherland.

