Russian version of report on Xi Jinping's economic thought released for Central Asia

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Russian version of a report on Xi Jinping's economic thought was released Tuesday for audiences from Central Asian countries.

The launch ceremony of the report was held during the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum hosted by Xinhua News Agency in Beijing. The video version of the report by New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua, was also unveiled Tuesday.

As an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi Jinping's economic thought is formed through the Communist Party of China's unremitting efforts to explore the path of socialist economic development, said Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, while presiding over the launch ceremony.

The economic thought is the key to understanding the theory and practice of Chinese modernization, Lyu said, adding it contributes insights to tackling global development issues and provides sustained impetus for development in a world full of uncertainty.

Heads of media outlets from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, who attended the forum, said that China has a lot of useful experience worth learning from for other countries as it has embarked on the Chinese path to modernization and made remarkable achievements in economic and social development.

They said they hope that the report will enable them to better understand Xi Jinping's economic thought, and that media organizations in China and Central Asian countries will strengthen cooperation in think tank research and other fields.

The Chinese and English versions of the report were released in March 2023.

