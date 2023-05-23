Languages

Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum on development of Tibet

(Xinhua) 16:17, May 23, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to a forum on the development of Tibet that opened on Tuesday in Beijing.

