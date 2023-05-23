Senior CPC official stresses study of Xi's works

Xinhua) 09:32, May 23, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a symposium on the publication of the first two volumes of a new book series of selected works of Xi Jinping in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday stressed efforts to earnestly study the recently published first two volumes of a new book series of selected works of Xi Jinping.

Cai said it is necessary to take the study of the two books as a major political task and further advance the study, promotion and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as well as the guiding principles of the Party's 20th National Congress.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium on the publication of the books.

The books are an authoritative resource for the whole Party and the entire nation to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Cai said.

He called for genuine efforts to translate the study progress into concrete actions to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)