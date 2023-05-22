Xi sends congratulations to Micronesia's new president

Xinhua) 08:03, May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Wesley W. Simina on his assuming office as the president of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM).

In the message dated May 18, Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 34 years ago, bilateral relations have made great progress on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.

Xi said that he deeply appreciates President Simina's long-term commitment to promoting China-FSM friendship.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi also said he stands ready to join hands with President Simina to support each other on issues concerning their core interests, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push for continuous development of the China-FSM comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring more benefits to their peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)