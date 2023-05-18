Xi wishes Kazakh president happy birthday during talks

May 18, 2023

President Xi Jinping wished Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev a happy birthday as the two leaders held talks on Wednesday in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province ahead of the China-Central Asia Summit.

Xi told Tokayev his state visit to China on this special occasion spoke volumes for their high level of bilateral relations and proved the Kazakh president's strong bond with China.

Wednesday is the 70th birthday of Tokayev, who was the first Central Asian leader to arrive in Xi'an for the two-day summit.

