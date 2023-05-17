Home>>
Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsizes
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 17, 2023
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people after a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized Tuesday in the central Indian Ocean.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction following the incident that occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday, urging relevant departments to activate the emergency response mechanism immediately.
The incident has so far left 39 people on board missing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's Quotes｜The world lies in the hands of those who have the courage to dream and who take the risk of living out their dreams
- Stories of state gifts to Xi: Ancient map is historical witness to Maritime Silk Road
- Xi's speech at Political Bureau study session to be published
- Highlights of Xi's quotes on cooperation between China, Central Asia
- Agricultural science, technology carry the weight of food security
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.