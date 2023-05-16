Xi's speech at Political Bureau study session to be published

Xinhua) 09:17, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the fourth group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be published Tuesday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on March 30. It will be published in this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

In the speech, Xi stressed that this group study session will set an example for the entire Party to further advance the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as part of the theoretical study program to consolidate Party members' understanding in theories.

Studying and implementing the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the fundamental requirement for us to break new ground to advance our causes and pursue development on the new journey in the new era, said Xi.

Xi pointed out that the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era covers all realms and respects, including reform, development, social stability, domestic affairs, foreign relations, national defense, and governance of the Party, the state, and the military, which constitute a complete scientific system.

He emphasized that to thoroughly study and understand the Thought, we must grasp its worldview, methodology, and the stances, viewpoints and methods running through it.

Xi noted that studying the Thought is for application. He noted that Party members and cadres, especially leading officials at all levels, should be good at using this Thought to make new progress and breakthroughs in promoting modernization through a Chinese path, and be adept at using the Thought to solve various problems in economic and social development, forestall and defuse major risks, and further advance full and rigorous self-governance of the Party.

Xi emphasized that comrades in the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should set an example during the theoretical study program. It is an effective management and work method for leading officials to set examples through their own conduct and influence the subordinates.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)