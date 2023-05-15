Highlights of Xi's quotes on cooperation between China, Central Asia

Xinhua) 11:22, May 15, 2023

The China-Central Asia Summit will be held on May 18 and 19 in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit. The following are some highlights of Xi's quotes on cooperation between China and Central Asia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)