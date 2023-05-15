Languages

Archive

Monday, May 15, 2023

Home>>

Xi's remarks on China-Central Asia ties

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:51, May 15, 2023

President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to relations between China and five Central Asian countries. Here're some of his remarks.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories