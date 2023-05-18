Home>>
Xi inspects city of Yuncheng
(People's Daily App) 14:43, May 18, 2023
President Xi Jinping inspected the city of Yuncheng in Shanxi Province on Tuesday.
He visited Yuncheng Museum and Yuncheng Salt Lake, an inland lake dubbed the "Dead Sea of China."
