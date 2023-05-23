Xi calls on National Art Museum of China to build worldwide prestige

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) to develop itself into an art venue that enjoys worldwide prestige.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call on Sunday in a reply letter to veteran experts and artists of the NAMOC.

Xi extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members of the museum as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

In the letter, Xi said the NAMOC has witnessed the thriving development of art in new China. By upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, it has made notable achievements in collecting outstanding artworks, holding exhibitions, facilitating public education, and promoting international exchanges.

Xi expressed hope that the museum will strive to improve the quality of its collection, promote high-standard utilization of artworks, and provide better services. He called on the museum to develop itself into an art venue that enjoys worldwide prestige and to make greater contributions to the prosperity and development of Chinese fine arts, building cultural confidence and strength, and securing new successes in developing socialist culture.

The NAMOC, a national-level art gallery in China, was opened to the public on May 23, 1963. Recently, 13 veteran experts and artists of the NAMOC sent a joint letter to Xi, recounting the development of the museum and expressing their resolve to contribute to the high-quality development of art museums in the new era.

