Tibet urged to accelerate high-quality development

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, on Feb 1, 2023. [Photo by Palden Nyima/For chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Tuesday to a forum on the development of the Tibet autonomous region and urged the region to accelerate high-quality development in the new era and make sure people in the region can live a better life.

"People's happiness is the ultimate human right, while development holds the key to delivering better lives to the people," Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in the letter to congratulate the opening of the 2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang, China. Xizang is the name of Tibet in Chinese.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, people in Tibet have brought about a resolution to the problem of extreme poverty that had plagued the region for centuries, said Xi, adding that the region has also achieved the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and is now full of vigor.

In the letter, Xi also wished complete success to the forum in Beijing, titled New Era, New Xizang, New Journey — New Chapter in Xizang's High-quality Development and Human Rights Protection. Jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office and the Tibet regional government, it's the seventh forum since it was first held in Vienna, Austria, in 2007.

Tibet should continue to practice the people-centered development philosophy, and take improving people's livelihoods as the starting point and goal of Tibet's economic and social development, said Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at the forum.

"More fruits of modernization should be shared with the people of all ethnic groups in Tibet in a more equitable way, bringing a greater sense of gain, happiness and security," Li said.

Tibet's development has been focusing on the four major issues of stability, development, ecology and border-area consolidation. It has also stepped up efforts to achieve high-quality development by cultivating sectors including clean energy, the digital economy, aviation and tourism, Wang Junzheng, Party secretary of the region, said at the forum.

Tibet plans to further expand trade with South Asian countries to support high-quality development, Wang said. "We will continue to boost infrastructure construction in border areas and streamline customs clearance at ports."

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Nepali ambassador to China, said that Tibet's modernization process has followed the correct direction for high-quality development by maintaining a balance between economic development and ecological protection.

In addition, a series of mechanisms including trade-facilitation and tourism have been put in place to support trade and people-to-people exchanges in Nepal's border areas with Tibet, said Shrestha, adding that he hopes that such cooperation can be boosted in the future.

