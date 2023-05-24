Home>>
Xi congratulates university faculty, students on launch of "Macao Science 1" satellites
(Xinhua) 13:01, May 24, 2023
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated faculty and students of the Macau University of Science and Technology on the launch of the "Macao Science 1" space exploration satellites.
Xi extended his congratulations and encouragement in a reply letter to representatives of the faculty and students who took part in the research and development of the project.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Symposium marks 60th anniversary of National Art Museum of China
- Xizang’s vitality, prosperity shine at key development forum
- Russian version of report on Xi Jinping's economic thought released for Central Asia
- Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to veteran experts and artists of the National Art Museum of China
- Auditing key to self-reform of Party, Xi says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.