Xi congratulates university faculty, students on launch of "Macao Science 1" satellites

Xinhua) 13:01, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated faculty and students of the Macau University of Science and Technology on the launch of the "Macao Science 1" space exploration satellites.

Xi extended his congratulations and encouragement in a reply letter to representatives of the faculty and students who took part in the research and development of the project.

