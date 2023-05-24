Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to veteran experts and artists of the National Art Museum of China

Xinhua) 09:33, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to veteran experts and artists of the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC).

Veteran experts and artists of the NAMOC,

I have received your letter. The NAMOC has witnessed the thriving development of New China's fine arts. Upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, it has achieved a great deal in collecting outstanding artworks, holding exhibitions, facilitating public education and promoting international exchanges. I want to extend warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members of the museum as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

I hope that on the new journey, the museum will adhere to the correct political orientation, put people first and put into practice the core socialist values in running the venue. Painstaking efforts must be made on the part of the museum to improve the quality of its collection, promote its utilization level of artworks, and provide better services. The museum should develop itself into an art venue that enjoys national and even worldwide prestige for the general public to appreciate fine artworks and improve their artistic literacy in the new era, so as to make greater contributions to the prosperity and development of China's fine arts, to building cultural confidence and strength, and to achieving new progress in developing socialist culture.

Xi Jinping

May 21, 2023

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)