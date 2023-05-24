Symposium marks 60th anniversary of National Art Museum of China

Xinhua) 10:57, May 24, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, reads out a letter written by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in reply to veteran experts and artists of the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC), and delivers a speech at a symposium celebrating the 60th anniversary of the NAMOC in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A symposium celebrating the 60th anniversary of the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Li read out a letter written by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in reply to veteran experts and artists of the NAMOC.

Since its establishment 60 years ago, the NAMOC has become an important platform that Chinese people can use to appreciate the fine arts, Li said.

Li called on the museum to focus on high-quality development, and continue using fine art works to tell China's stories, spread Chinese culture, and present a China that is credible, appealing and respectable to the world.

