Photo exhibition in Macao displays ancient civilization in Shanghai

MACAO, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of nearly 100 photos about pre-historic relics unearthed in the region of Shanghai over the past decades opened on Thursday at the Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST).

Organized by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the exhibition aims to help Macao residents better understand the origin of ancient civilization in Shanghai and its development.

Joseph Hun Wei Lee, president of the MUST, said the exhibition not only pays tribute to Shanghai, but also contributes to the inheritance and development of the Chinese civilization.

Jin Lei, deputy director of the administration, said Shanghai is willing to join Macao in seizing the strategic opportunities in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, where Shanghai is located, and the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This was the third year for the exhibition to be held in Macao, and it will last until Oct. 21.

