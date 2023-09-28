Foreign executive praises Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone

(People's Daily App) 16:15, September 28, 2023

James Chorlton, vice president of Haworth Furniture Shanghai, highlights his positive work experience in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. He commends its robust development, business-friendly environment and supportive policies.

