A Frenchman explaims why Lin-gang is your next business move
(People's Daily App) 17:04, September 26, 2023
From France to Shanghai, Jules Thevenon is on a mission to promote the Lin-gang Special Area. Serving as the International PR Specialist for the Shanghai Lin-gang Economic Development Group, he touts the area's benefits for foreign businesses. Watch the video to learn more about the perks and potential of life in the Lin-gang Special Area within China's Pilot Free Trade Zone.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai; Compiled by Liao Yujia )
