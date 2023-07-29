Foreign firms satisfied with China's business environment: survey

Xinhua) 11:00, July 29, 2023

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The vast majority of foreign-funded companies operating in China are satisfied with the country's favorable business environment and confident about the Chinese market, according to a recent survey.

The business environment concerning market access, tax payments, disputes settlement and promoting market competition in China is widely applauded by foreign firms operating in the country, says a survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) during the second quarter of 2023.

Nearly 90 percent of the surveyed foreign-funded enterprises are satisfied with the aforementioned business environment, Sun Xiao, an official with the CCPIT, told a press conference Friday.

Foreign companies are optimistic about their development in China, with over 80 percent of the respondents expecting their return on investment to remain flat or increase in 2023, Sun said.

The main factors driving the investment of such firms in China include a vast market size, preferential policies and the integrity of industrial and supply chains, according to the survey.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)