China's tech giant Huawei launches localized cloud in Türkiye

Lu Yong, president of Huawei Europe, speaks at the Huawei Trkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul, Trkiye, on July 12, 2023. Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its first localized cloud service in Trkiye on Wednesday at the Huawei Trkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its first localized cloud service in Trkiye on Wednesday at the Huawei Trkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul.

At the event, Huawei released 78 cloud services covering Data, AI and cloud-native, and a new disaster recovery site in Ankara.

Lu Yong, president of Huawei Europe, said his company is honored to be Trkiye's partner and help the country "go digital."

Noting that Trkiye is a pioneering and innovative country, Lu said, "We are ready to help enterprises accelerate their cloud migration and start innovating in the cloud."

Omer Fatih Sayan, deputy minister of Transport and Infrastructure, thanked Huawei Trkiye for the services.

"I hope that this data center will set an example for other actors in the industry and that more data centers will be established in our country in a short time," he noted.

Huawei started its operation in Trkiye in 2002 and has a large R&D center in Istanbul.

Omer Fatih Sayan, deputy minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Trkiye, attends via a video link the Huawei Trkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul, Trkiye, on July 12, 2023. Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its first localized cloud service in Trkiye on Wednesday at the Huawei Trkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

