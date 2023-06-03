China plans more measures to improve business environment

June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out more targeted and effective measures to improve its business environment at a faster pace, in an effort to bolster economic recovery, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

The measures will focus on fair competition, intellectual property rights protection, a unified market and easing market access, the meeting said.

As the foundation of economic recovery is not yet solid, the meeting stressed the significance of building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment to stabilize expectations further, build up confidence and stimulate market vitality.

The high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry was another focus of the meeting. More will be done to optimize the sector's industrial layout and tackle key technological problems in areas such as power battery systems, new chassis architecture and intelligent driving systems.

Efforts will also be made to improve battery recycling, promote the integrated development of vehicles, energy, roads and the cloud, and ensure the whole industrial chain becomes more independent and greener.

China will extend and optimize its purchase tax reduction and exemption policies for new energy vehicles and construct high-quality charging infrastructure to unleash consumption potential, according to the meeting.

A draft law on preschool education was also approved for deliberation by the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

China will plan the allocation of preschool education resources in a scientific manner and in accordance with the progress of new urbanization and a changing school-age population, the meeting said.

The government will ramp up spending on preschool education and give greater preference to rural and ethnic minority areas, according to the meeting.

