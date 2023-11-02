Interview: China's green city solution sharable to world, says UN-Habitat chief

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's vision to find solutions for cities' sustainable development is sharable to the world, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Over half of the world's population lives in cities today. By 2050, this number is expected to rise to 70 percent, she said, adding that cities' vital role in economic growth represents opportunities and challenges.

The significance of World Cities Day is to bring together the experiences and better practices from other cities to tackle challenges, which is the city solution, she said.

The idea of World Cities Day was proposed by the Shanghai Declaration issued at the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, to advocate the idea of "Better City, Better Life." The day is celebrated annually on Oct. 31.

"When we get the new innovation or technology that can solve or can meet together the problem in the cities, that's where we can replicate at top and add up in other countries," she said, calling for global efforts.

Recounting her visits to China's southern city of Shenzhen, Sharif said, "My first impression is that this city is well planned, well-designed and well managed. Shenzhen is a young city, 40 years of development from a fishing village to an urbanized city."

"We have shortcuts because there are already cities, for example, Shanghai or Shenzhen or other cities are really experienced in implementing the green solution," she said after visiting the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute and the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange.

She emphasized the significance of integrating young people all over the world into various aspects of decision-making and operations in the urban development.

She recognized how the Chinese government put young people at the forefront, or "people-centered integrated planning," adding that more than 30 percent of employees, particularly in the younger age group, were female.

Regarding UN-Habitat's collaboration with the Chinese government, she lauded the joint efforts in promoting sustainable practices, both within and outside China.

The Shanghai Manual and the Shanghai Sustainability Index serve as valuable resources, facilitating the exchange of best practices and knowledge among cities, she said.

She stressed the importance of local financing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling the climate change, as well as the need for inclusive financial frameworks.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Cities Day. The 2023 World Cities Day China Observance kicked off in Shanghai on Sunday, under the theme of Financing sustainable urban future for all.

The Shanghai Award rewards cities that have made significant progress in pursuing economic vitality and urban prosperity, ecological and green development, urban security and resilience, and sustainable development.

