Harbor cities Shanghai and Hamburg to work more closely with solid reciprocation

Xinhua) 10:25, November 02, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows people taking pictures of koi fish at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Yuyuan Garden, a cultural beacon of Shanghai, is the largest, oldest and best-preserved traditional Chinese-style garden in this metropolis of east China. Yuyuan Garden in Hamburg, a mimic of that in Shanghai, also features typical Chinese style pavilions and zigzag bridges above the ponds, and has been serving as a window to display traditional Chinese culture since it opened to the public in 2008.

Yuyuan Garden is obviously not the only thing that the two cities have in common. Shanghai and Hamburg are the biggest harbor city in their own countries, respectively. Currently there are 15 shipping routes linking the Port of Hamburg and major ports in China. About one-third of freighters at the Port of Hamburg are bound for China or originate there. The "Shanghai Express," the first cross-border railway service between Shanghai and Europe, has also been facilitating economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and Hamburg since its inauguration in 2021.

Two years ago, the first "Jinbo" (transliteration of the shortened name for the China International Import Expo, or CIIE) China-Europe freight train departed from Hamburg and arrived in Shanghai, the hosting city of CIIE, marking the first time for exhibits for the CIIE to be sent by the freight train to the municipality. This year, "Jinbo" train arrived in Shanghai for the third consecutive year, carrying exhibits for the upcoming 6th CIIE.

Shanghai and Hamburg, as partner cities since 1986, are surely going to work more closely with solid reciprocation in the future.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows a view of Yuyuan Garden in Hamburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a tourist having tea at a teahouse in Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows a chef slicing roast duck for guests at Yuyuan Garden in Hamburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows a container vessel of the China COSCO Shipping docking at Port of Hamburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2021 shows container vessel of the China COSCO Shipping docking at Yangshan Port, east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2021 shows the "Shanghai Express," a China-Europe freight train linking Shanghai with Europe, leaving east China's Shanghai for Hamburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows the "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train arriving in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

