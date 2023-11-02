Volunteers for 6th CIIE kick off on-site training

Xinhua) 08:24, November 02, 2023

Volunteers get familiar with the direction signs while attending an on-site training session for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 1, 2023. Over 5,700 volunteers for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) have kicked off their on-site training at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) to be better prepared for the upcoming event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Volunteers get familiar with the venue layout while attending an on-site training session for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 1, 2023. Over 5,700 volunteers for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) have kicked off their on-site training at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) to be better prepared for the upcoming event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Volunteers simulate an inquiry scenario while attending an on-site training session for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 1, 2023. Over 5,700 volunteers for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) have kicked off their on-site training at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) to be better prepared for the upcoming event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

