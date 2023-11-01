Interview: Expert calls China import expo a "bright spot" for economic globalization

Xinhua) 11:17, November 01, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is beyond a mere traditional exhibition but "a bright spot for activating world trade and economic globalization" in a "more open world seeking to break stereotypes of unipolarity," an expert has said.

The CIIE constitutes "a great opportunity to increase international trade exchange and movement," Abu Bakr al-Deeb, an advisor to the Cairo-based Arab Center for Research and Studies, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The expo, scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, is expected to attract guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations. More than 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event, representing a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Al-Deeb believes that the CIIE opens wider doors for international companies, emerging businesses and medium-sized firms to find a place in the massive consuming market in China, the world's second-largest economy and second-largest importer.

He reiterated that China's opening-up policy is good for the global economy, emphasizing China's significance as a global player, adding that China's opening-up and developmental track record has won the confidence of many countries, underscoring China's historical role in advancing sustainable development.

Al-Deeb said that international partners can benefit from China's development, steady growth and visionary initiatives to deepen international cooperation.

The expert's confidence also stems from China's solid economic and legislative substructure and its openness to the world regarding trade, investment and economic governance.

He said the CIIE allows for the exchanges between producers and consumers and represents China's economic and trade vision.

"This year's expo is expected to reach a boom in sales," al-Deeb said, "and will lure thousands of companies and businessmen."

