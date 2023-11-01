British health company Randox to boost China presence at CIIE

Xinhua) 09:20, November 01, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the perfect springboard for British company Randox to boost its presence in the Asian country, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which tests equipment for hospitals, clinics, research institutes, universities, and the food industry, is set to have a considerable presence at the CIIE.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, China, the CIIE is expected to attract guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations, and over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event.

Randox is seeking to establish connections with Chinese producers, local clients, and potential distributors, said the company's international business manager Alex Gaponenco.

"We will expand our product growth in the Chinese market," he said. "The future of Randox in China is looking very prosperous and very exciting."

Established in 1982, Randox has a global workforce of around 1,500 people, including 400 scientists.

At the CIIE, Randox will showcase one of its new products, the "Evidence MultiSTAT."

"Instead of running one test for one sample, we're actually running it in matrix testing. We're doing a lot of results from one sample in one device, in one test, which is fantastic," Gaponenco explained.

Randox already has an office in China, and clients in food testing and food safety.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)