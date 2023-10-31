Interview: CIIE important measure for China to open its market, says Nestle's executive vice president

GENEVA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is "an important measure for China to open its market to the world, and promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with other countries," said Zhang Xiqiang, executive vice president of Swiss food giant Nestle.

As an efficient and innovative platform, "the CIIE marks China's continued opening up of its domestic market and its efforts to further integrate with the world; it also demonstrates China's determination to promote new consumption trends," Zhang, also chief executive officer of Zone Greater China of Nestle, told Xinhua in a written interview.

As a member of the Exhibitor Council of the CIIE, Nestle will participate for the sixth consecutive time in November in the CIIE where Nestle looks forward to continuing industry exchanges and communicating with consumers online and offline through various forms, he said.

This year, Nestle will bring imported products from 10 core business units to the CIIE, including dairy products, infant nutrition, Espresso coffee, and pet food, Zhang said.

Noting that China has now entered a new era in which consumer demand is more diversified and personalized, he said the CIIE provides Nestle with an open platform for communication and interaction, and also opens a window for high-quality products from all over the world, thereby promoting the brand to better meet consumer needs.

Also being "an important measure for China to support trade liberalization and economic globalization," the CIIE practices true multilateralism and builds more open consensus, thus being particularly valuable for the economic development of today's world, Zhang said.

Attracting exhibitors and visitors from all over the world, the CIIE will gather global concepts and resources and display them as much as possible. It also shares the opportunities of China's economic growth, and will further serve global innovation, he said.

Through exhibitions and conferences, the CIIE provides exhibitors with a platform for all-round communication with various purchasing groups, governments, industries and media, he added.

During the CIIE, heads of central and local governments, purchasing groups and exhibitors will gather in Shanghai for intensive and efficient communication, and explore new ideas and opportunities through high-level dialogues, Zhang said.

"The CIIE also witnessed important moments when we signed contracts and cooperated with many industry partners. At the 5th CIIE, Nestle and (German pharmaceutical giant) Bayer signed a cooperation deal on the rice regenerative agriculture project, which was the first global cooperation project landed in China between the two parties," he said.

Expressing confidence in the long-term development of China's economy and its market, Zhang said China's consumer market is recovering in the post-pandemic era. "The Chinese economy has shown strong resilience during the epidemic ... This gives us confidence."

Nestle has invested and developed in China for 37 years. In the future, it will continue to deeply explore the Chinese market, pay attention to changes in the Chinese consumer market, and bring a better life to Chinese consumers through high-quality foods, Zhang said.

