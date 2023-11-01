Preparations underway for 6th CIIE in Shanghai
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the street view outside the venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the street view near the venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Sanitation workers clean the street near the venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 31, 2023. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
