The rise of Kenyan avocados in China: A CIIE success story
(People's Daily App) 15:33, November 01, 2023
In August 2022, Kenya exported its first batch of fresh avocados to the Chinese market, making it the first African country to do so. Following their appearance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in November 2022, Kenyan avocados gained popularity on Chinese online shopping platforms. Check out the video to see how avocados are picked from avocado trees in Kenya and how they make their way into Chinese homes with help from the CIIE.
