First batch of cultural, artistic works for 6th CIIE unveiled

People's Daily Online) 15:37, November 01, 2023

The first batch of cultural and artistic products for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) completed all the necessary approval and inspection procedures at the Shanghai International Art Bonded Service Center in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone on Oct. 30, 2023.

A box containing a large sculpture by renowned American contemporary pop artist Jeff Koons is opened. (ThePaper/Yu Kai)

These cultural and artistic works will be transported from the Shanghai Free Trade Zone's Waigaoqiao Bonded Zone to the CIIE venue for exhibition, using the "bonded exhibition and transaction" model under customs special supervision.

The cultural and artistic works include a representative painting by renowned Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku and a large sculpture by acclaimed American contemporary pop artist Jeff Koons. These exhibits will be showcased in the CIIE exhibition area and will allow art enthusiasts to admire them following the opening of the 6th CIIE.

A painting by renowned Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku is unveiled. (ThePaper/Yu Kai)

The works will be showcased in the consumer goods exhibition area of the CIIE. The majority of the artworks have completed the necessary procedures and arrived at the Shanghai International Art Bonded Service Center, while some were still on their way to the CIIE.

The 6th CIIE's cultural relics and art section spans nearly 3,000 square meters, surpassing last year's 1,800 square meters.

The cultural relics and art section this year has attracted nearly 20 participating companies as exhibitors. These companies come from various countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Photo shows a large sculpture by renowned American contemporary pop artist Jeff Koons which will be displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Among them are nine new exhibitors, including prestigious galleries like Pace Gallery and Lévy Gorvy. The world's three major auction houses, Christie's, Sotheby's, and Phillips, will also be making their third consecutive appearance together.

Around 70 artworks, with a total declared value of nearly 700 million yuan ($95.7 million), are expected to be delivered to the CIIE venue in batches over the next three days.

Photo shows a painting by renowned Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku, which will be displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

