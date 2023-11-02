CIIE "ideal forum" to boost China presence, says Danfoss CEO

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Fausing told Xinhua that China is "a crucial market," and highlighted Danfoss's sustainable technologies. He emphasized his company's rapid growth in China over the past 27 years, adding that China is Danfoss's "second home market."

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is "an ideal forum" to engage with partners and policymakers, Danfoss CEO Kim Fausing has said.

The CIIE is scheduled for Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. It will be the fourth time for the Denmark-based multinational company to participate in the Expo.

"We are geared to accelerate the green transition in China and support the nation's dual carbon goals," he said.

During the upcoming Expo, Danfoss is expected to announce partnerships with important strategic partners.

Kim Fausing, president and CEO of Danfoss Group, attends the opening ceremony of Danfoss Global Green Refrigerants Compressors Laboratory in Tianjin, north China, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

"From data center heat recapture to electrified construction vehicles, we'll demonstrate the real-world potential of our technologies," he added.

The company's display of "world-leading solutions" at the CIIE will be essential to its international growth, Fausing noted.

He attributes partnerships with Chinese entities to Danfoss's focus on decarbonization, which aligns with China's green development agenda.

He also stressed the significance of developing solutions in China to cater to local demands.

The company's commitment to China's green economy is also evident in its recent launch of the Danfoss Global Green Refrigerants Compressors Laboratory in Tianjin, "the largest and most advanced" of its kind, he said.

The CEO said Danfoss is also building a second phase of its Haiyan Campus in Zhejiang Province, "to further consolidate our footprint in China."

